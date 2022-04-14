x
Nueces County chief medical examiner bonds out of jail

Dr. Adel Shaker was under investigation for allegedly tampering or falsifying a government record, unauthorized practice of medicine, and abuse of a corpse.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Adel Shaker, bonded out of jail Thursday after being taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. 

Shaker was under investigation for allegedly tampering or falsifying a government record, unauthorized practice of medicine, and abuse of a corpse.

His former assistant medical examiner, Dr. Sandra Lyden remains in jail in lieu of a $450,000 bond. Lyden faces 21 counts, including tampering with government documents with intent to defraud, which is a state jail felony.

Lyden was fired from her role back in January. 

