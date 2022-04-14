Nueces County chief medical examiner bonds out of jail

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Adel Shaker, bonded out of jail Thursday after being taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.
Shaker was under investigation for allegedly tampering or falsifying a government record, unauthorized practice of medicine, and abuse of a corpse.
His former assistant medical examiner, Dr. Sandra Lyden remains in jail in lieu of a $450,000 bond. Lyden faces 21 counts, including tampering with government documents with intent to defraud, which is a state jail felony.
Lyden was fired from her role back in January.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Nueces County chief medical examiner arrested
- Texas Uber driver arrested after teen says he was kidnapped during ride
- Texas Attorney General's Office to preside over Joseph Tejeda trial, man accused of murdering Breanna Wood in 2016
- Rare sea slugs called blue dragons wash up near Bob Hall Pier
- Here's how you can watch 'Mean Girls' with one of the cast members at TAMUK
- Texas governor to bus migrants from border to Washington
- Rubber bales from WWII era wash up on Padre Island beaches
- Runoffs: Here are some things to keep in mind for upcoming elections in May
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.