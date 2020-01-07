Nueces County Commissioner Carolyn Vaughn plans to run for Mayor of Corpus Christi

At this point, there are two other mayoral candidates. The incumbent, Joe McComb and local resident John Medina.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioner Carolyn Vaughn plans to step down from her precinct one seat on the commissioner's court so she can run for Mayor of Corpus Christi.

She will reportedly make a formal announcement later this week. Vaughn was appointed to the commissioner's court back in 2018. The vacancy will allow County Judge Barbara Canales to appoint someone to fill that seat.

At this point, there are two other mayoral candidates. The incumbent, Joe McComb and local resident John Medina. The filing deadline is not till mid-August. The election will take place in November.

