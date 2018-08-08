Corpus Christi (KIII News) — On Tuesday the Nueces County Commissioners started putting together a budget for next year but with a few challenges.

While cuts are always controversial, attempts to cut the Sheriff's Deputies retirement plan by 25-percent, brought about some heartfelt pleas to find some other way to save money.

"It's taken us not even quite eight years to quote get back to normal, and we're still not there," said Scott Leeton, president of the Corpus Christi Police Officer Association.

Leeton is speaking out for his fellow law enforcement brothers, and he is telling commissioners if they plan to cut their retirement contribution by 25-percent for one year, they should be held to that promise.

"The city made some changes in 2010, we were fortunate the council addressed it probably two years later made some adjustments, are we completely there? no, we're not," Leeton said.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Association wants commissioners to know they're already facing a tough time, operating at a disadvantage.

"We're one of the lowest paying offices, sheriffs departments in South Texas," vice president Arnoldo Carpentier said.

"It's no secret that the jail is short staffed. you know, and that's not a good combination with more inmates coming in," said Javier Flores, a correctional officer at the Nueces County Jail.

"We are short, and the shifts are long, and we don't get relieved when we're supposed to, and we don't always have the help that we need that's something to look forward to in the future," Amanda Long said.

While Commissioners have a lot to hammer out before approving a budget, they will be looking at many other options including raising taxes.

"Is there some sort of increase that we have to do in our valuations in the rate that we pay on taxes that conversation has to be part of that as well," John Marez said.

Commissioner Carolyn Vaugh suggested looking within Commissioners Court to make cuts.

"If we do not need a secretary a piece then consider having two secretaries instead of four for our area. I understand why the judge needs his secretary. However, we have a judge a secretary a receptionist each of has a secretary, that's craziness," Vaugh said.

"We're gonna be looking at every way we can to cut expenses. Moreover, I think the court has made a good decision on direction. moreover, then we're gonna be looking at what it's going to take to get our fund balance moving toward the 25 percent." Loyd Neal said.

Budget talks will continue next week.

