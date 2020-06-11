Nueces County Commissioners Court will be comprised of four democrats and one republican starting January 1, 2021

Brent Chesney will be the only republican voice on the Nueces County Commissioners Court.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As of the new year Nueces County Commissioner, Brent Chesney will be the only republican voice on the Nueces County Commissioners Court. 3News spoke with Chesney about that and about what it could mean in the months ahead.

January 1, 2021 the Nueces County Commissioners Court will be comprised of four democrats and one republican. That after democrat Robert Hernandez won the precinct one commissioners’ race and John Marez won re-election to his precinct 3 seat.

Those results will leave Commissioner Brent Chesney as the lone republican on the court beginning next year.

“Well Michael to me the good thing about local politics is that the partisanship hasn't become as prevalent as it has in Washington DC and I think that's a real positive,” said Chesney.

Commissioner Chesney points out that he and 2 fellow commissioners. Joe Gonzalez and John Marez have all been a part of either a majority or a minority on the court and things have always worked out among them.

“I work well with those gentlemen and I think they would say they work well with me and either scenario we agree on some things we disagree on other things I’m going to continue to be very conservative very fiscally conservative make sure we don't raise property taxes,” said Chesney.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb was first elected to the county commissioners court back in 1995. McComb says he was able to work well with the democratic majority while he was the lone republican voice.

“Richard Borchard was the judge, and everybody worked together and we focused on what I’m trying to do what's right for the county and we got a lot accomplished there wasn't a lot of bickering and fighting and posturing,” said McComb.

Commissioner Chesney says he believes the members of the court in the coming year will continue to stay away from partisan politics. Chesney added no one wants to have the court in the same kind of logjam that you see in Washington D.C.

