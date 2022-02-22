Nueces County Commissioners considering major upgrade to Briscoe King Pavilion at Padre Balli Park

One estimate has the cost of the project at around $5 million.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Commissioners Court will be looking at approving a $2.9 million demolition agreement with a Houston-area company to demolish Bob Hall Pier.

The issue will be before the Court on Wednesday.

Hurricanes like Harvey and Hanna produced enough damage along county beaches to leave them a mess, including the broken and closed Bob Hall Pier. That pier is soon to be demolished and a new structure will built in its place.

There’s also an effort underway to try and revive a portion of the beach by tearing down and building a new a multi-million dollar Briscoe King pavilion out at Padre Balli Park.

The court has already selected Russel Marine back on Feb. 9 to do the work. According to the contract, the company will have no later that 100 calendar days from the date they start the work to complete the project. There are also built-in fines of $500 for each day the project goes over its agreed upon completion date.

The Court still has to approve the contract, with Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney ready to commence the work ahead.

"Yeah we want to get it knocked down," Chesney said. "That's the first step. You got to get it knocked down before you can build. So we're ready to go, I mean, it's been a long haul and we're ready to go."

Commissioners are also looking at a request to use some of the insurance settlement funds from Hurricane Harvey to make repairs to the Padre Balli Park office next to Bob Hall Pier. Everything from the offices to the equipment inside the building were damaged during that storm.

As for the Briscoe King Pavilion, the idea is to demolish the single story structure and then build a brand new two-story venue in its place. One estimate has the cost of the project at around $5 million.

Bob Paulison with the Nueces County Beach Management Advisory Committee said that having additional space to hold events can greatly benefit the community.

"The Island is in desperate need of more community event space," Paulison said. "And we realize that it and the Briscoe King pavilion, even in its current configuration, is a very popular venue for events; but it’s got some serious limitations right now.”

He adds that the pavilion's limitations include no air-conditioning or kitchen facilities. He told 3News that the committee has been wanting to get the project done for a long time. Next to getting Bob Hall Pier rebuilt, Paulison said the pavilion is the next project the group wants to see the County tackle.

"Make this the public space on the Island. A wedding venue on the Island. Make this an events type center used to generate money for the county people and to bring people out to the Island who are staying in the RV Parks and in the hotels," Chesney said.

Work on demolishing Bob Hall Pier is set to begin soon and Chesney believes that the pier and pavilion projects could be done as part of the same financial package.

"We are talking about Bob Hall Pier right now, so this is the time to do this," Chesney said. "Make this part of that package and that’s what I’m kind of hoping we can do.”

Chesney is hoping to get his fellow commissioners interested in the project because he not only feels it’s something that needs to be done, but it’s something Island residents want to see done.

