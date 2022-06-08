Nueces County Commissioners discuss firework regulation in regards to dry weather

Leaders said even if we get some rain before the Fourth of July, conditions will still be dangerously dry.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At commissioner's court Wednesday, the county took steps to prohibit the use and sale of fireworks in the unincorporated areas of the county during the fourth of July holiday season.

This of course due in large part to how dry things have been for some time now. Leaders said even if we get some rain before the Fourth of July, conditions will still be dangerously dry.

"And the chief said because we'd be so dry at that point it doesn't even matter if we do get rain," Marez said. "Because that was going to be something I was going to want to add in a motion that if we you know dropped below the index but apparently if we're too dry it doesn't matter."

Louie Ray with the Nueces County Emergency Management System added that in order for an impact to be seen, a high level of rain is needed.

"Its so much fuel on the ground commissioner right now that unless we get a significant amount of rain in a concentrated period of time it won't make a difference," Ray said.

The court had a specific deadline to get this done because of the impacts it can have on the community. The key take away is to prevent brush fires.

