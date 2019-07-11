CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Court Commissioners discussed in executive session remedies about an alleged inappropriate comment made by a Port Commissioner.

In September, Richard Bowers made a comment referring to the Hillcrest Washington Coles area as a wasteland, which left residents in the area concerned.

Adam Carrington is the pastor at Brooks AME Worship Center in the Hillcrest neighborhood, where the Port has offered to relocate residents and buy their land.

Carrington says he heard Bower's comment at the Port Commission meeting, and he, along with others, decided to raise their concerns to the county.

Before Wednesday's meeting, Carrington said he had the chance to sit down with Bowers, who expressed remorse and said it was a misunderstanding.

Carrington said Bowers explained that he meant more resources should be put into the neighborhood instead of left bare.

"What does the Port want to do with this property that is left? So that is a big question in their minds because that may make a difference in their decision to stay or move or do something else with their property," Carrington

According to Carrington, he is scheduling a meeting on Monday to be held with the judge, commissioners, and north side community members.

