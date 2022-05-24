Nueces County commissioners looking to repurpose farmland to create 800+ homes

Commissioner Joe Gonzalez told 3News that so far he likes this plan. But, his one big question is whether drainage is going to be addressed?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners are looking to turn 162 acres of farmland off of County Road 44 and Callicoate that the county owns into cash and possibly up to 800 homes.

"800 homes even at a modest valuation you're talking about a sizable increase in the tax base that we have and that would be good for the county," said Nueces County Commissioner John Marez.

Marez said that the Nueces County Fairgrounds Project will be presented in commissioners court on Wednesday. It's the first step in trying to iron out all of the details that it would take to attract a developer who would want to build homes here.

"There is a lot of moving pieces and parts that the county is not necessarily used to," Marez said. "I was very accustomed to doing this when I was on the city council. But, this is kind of our first steps into dealing with selling property and then it becoming some sort of housing development."

Commissioner Joe Gonzalez told 3News that so far he likes this plan. But, his one big question is whether drainage is going to be addressed?

"If you can tell me that the drainage is going to work and they will be held accountable for it as a developer, cause we should put a bond on the developer, so if something goes wrong you fix it or you pay," Gonzalez said.

Marez also believes that the county still has plenty of land If the fairgrounds ever had to be expanded. He also thinks adding 800 homes to this area will help with the redevelopment of the old outlet mall.

