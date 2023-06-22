Nueces County commissioners pump brakes on work for new animal services facility

It's a move that comes just weeks after county leaders re-assigned the director who was overseeing the current facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

Nueces County Commissioner John Marez spoke with 3NEWS about the county's decision Wednesday to temporarily pump the brakes on a $4 million project to build a new animal services building.

Commissioners voted to pause any work on the new facility for at least 90 days.

It's a move that comes just weeks after county leaders re-assigned the director who was overseeing the current facility.

Located in Robstown along FM 892, the county animal services building is not easy to find. It's just one of the issues that led commissioners to work on a new location.

Marez said they've simply outgrown the current aging facility.

"The facility is just older and so a few year years ago, commissioners court started the process of building a new facility and in May of last year we approved 4.2 million dollars to build a new facility that would be better centralized," he said.

The proposed new site would be at Highway 44 and Highway 77 next to old county show barn.

"I worry about the current location it can do for now, but how much longer do we keep it there. It's hidden, on a farm road it's not very easily accessed unless you know where it is," he said.

On Wednesday, commissioners made a decision to put a pause on any work for the project.

"I do see the value in holding off until we get a better idea of how we will manage our facility but that doesn't change my opinion on keeping the facility," he said. "How long do we hold off, do we cannibalize this project, if we go that route you will have a fight on your hands."

Earlier this month, leaders re-assigned the person overseeing the facility to another department within the county.

It followed a series of complaints regarding animal services. County commissioners have since appointed an interim director to fill the role until a permanent replacement is found.

"We want to make sure whoever is selected can make use of this facility I believe they can and with the pause we took is nothing more than just to say, in this time frame we have working with this interim director working on a budget and determine what the next step is," he said.

Options could include partnering with another municipality or nonprofit to help manage the services. While Marez said he is concerned about the possible increase of building material costs during the pause, he feels it's still needed.

"I feel that this time will be spent wisely analyze the project are if there are any ways to refine the project to be more efficient but still be able to meet the growing need of animals needing care," he said.

Commissioners will bring the issue back up at the end of September - which gives them time needed to also appoint new leadership.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!