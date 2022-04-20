Nueces County Commissioners set to discuss game room regulations in special court session

3News' reporter Mariah Gallegos will be live at the Nueces County Courthouse to give an update as to what commissioners decide.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners are set to hold a special meeting to discuss and possibly adopt new game room regulations.

Some changes could include a restriction in hours of operation and limiting where game rooms are allowed within county lines.

Last month, 3News reported how a police raid at the Sweetwater Club, off of Alameda and Airline, led to four people being arrested on a variety of illegal gambling charges.

Assistant Chief, Todd Green, with the Corpus Christi Police Department Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division said they are working to crack down on illegal game room activity.

"We're hoping it sends a very clear message that if you are engaging in illegal gambling in these game rooms, which we realize there is plenty of it going on, they cease and desist," Green said.

