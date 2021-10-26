Nueces County commissioners to discuss City of Corpus Christi's withdrawal from public health district

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said that both entities still plan to work together moving forward.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners are set to meet Wednesday to discuss and respond to the City of Corpus Christi's withdrawal from the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District.

It was just last week when the City of Corpus Christi sent Nueces County a 90-day notice that it’s leaving the Health District and setting up its own City health department beginning in January of next year.

City Council was asked Tuesday to accept a $1.5 million grant from the State of Texas to go toward the Health District.

The money from the grant will also fund four full-time public health positions for those who are currently working in the battle against COVID-19 at the Health District.

"Moving forward we absolutely plan on working together," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. "There’s always the partnership. It’s not going to go away again. This is a 40-year old model that is outdated and needs to be brought up to date.”

Councilman Gil Hernandez said he would like to look at the issue of breaking up the health district in another month when there’s more information available.

"At this point I can’t say that process. We have to go through the whole process and see what it would look like separated to see whether or not that’s a better solution or not,” Hernandez said.

3News will keep you updated with the latest details from Wednesday's Nueces County Commissioners Court meeting.

