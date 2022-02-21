Nueces County Commissioners set to vote on burn ban, Robstown fire chief explains importance

Robstown Fire Chief Javier Zapata said that the County needs to enact a burn ban quickly because conditions outside aren't getting any better.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners are set to vote on Wednesday on whether a burn ban will be enacted.

Robstown Fire Chief Javier Zapata said that the County needs to enact a burn ban quickly because conditions outside aren't getting any better.

The Chief points out that his department has seen its fair share of brushfires over the past month. As conditions have remained ripe for a fire to easily break out and quickly spread

"We have no control over the burn ban out there, but we should get to have one because it's too dry and the humidity has been dropping really bad, and we've been getting a lot of fires," Zapata said.

Zapata adds that it takes about 15 minutes before he is able to get to one of the brush fires out in the county. He said when his crews arrive people have been burning trash or other items and simply didn't think, or even realize how fast things can get out of hand.

"Any little spark can ignite that dry grass and it's more or less carelessness on their part," Zapata said. "They have to be prepared. They have to at least have a water hose on site and that's what we see when we go out there they don't have nothing out there."

Robstown like other area fire departments rely heavily on mutual aid agreements to get enough manpower and water to the scenes of the fast moving blazes.

"We have a good working relationship. We have a mutual aid agreement that they call, and if we're available, will go out there and assist them as well," Zapata said.

Robstown has several tanker trucks that it uses to supply the water needed for the brush trucks to go in and actually fight the fire. His tankers aren't designed for that kind of work. That's why Zapata is a firm believer in the mutual aid agreements and why he wants to see a burn ban in place. So that the fires won't claim more property or cost someone their life.

