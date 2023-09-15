x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Nueces County Commissioners schedule special meeting to discuss Bob Hall Pier Project updates

Commissioners will hold the special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 1:30 p.m.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special meeting has been called for next Tuesday to address all progress and updates on Bob Hall Pier.

Nueces County Pct. 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney sent out a release early Friday afternoon.

Commissioners will hold the special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 1:30 p.m. The community and the court will get a full update on where the project stands now. 

Residents can view the meeting online on the Commissioner Court's website. 

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

Bishop cancels extracurricular activities, forfeits football game due to staph infection

Before You Leave, Check This Out