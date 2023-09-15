Nueces County Commissioners schedule special meeting to discuss Bob Hall Pier Project updates

Commissioners will hold the special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 1:30 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special meeting has been called for next Tuesday to address all progress and updates on Bob Hall Pier.

Nueces County Pct. 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney sent out a release early Friday afternoon.

Commissioners will hold the special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 1:30 p.m. The community and the court will get a full update on where the project stands now.

Residents can view the meeting online on the Commissioner Court's website.

