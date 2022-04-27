Nueces County Commissioners unanimously vote on interim chief medical examiner

The job will go to Dr. Ray Fernandez once the offer is finalized and he agrees to a personal services contract.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday's Commissioner's Court meeting ended with the unanimous vote to extend the job of interim chief medical examiner to Dr. Ray Fernandez.

Nueces County Commissioners agreed to offer a contract to Fernandez to be the interim chief medical examiner until they find his permanent replacement.

Commissioner Brent Chesney said the contract would be for at least a month.

"He's told us that he'll do this for 30 days. Hopefully, he might be able to do it longer," Chesney said. "Then we've also hired a medical examiner head-hunter, if you will, to go and find us a temporary type situation, because they have medical examiners for hire. A lot of these professionals retire. They don't want to do it full time. But they'll come in and do the kind of thing Dr. Fernandez is doing."

Recently, two top candidates for the chief medical examiner position declined job offers.

Dr. Scott Luzi out of California was given a higher counter offer from his current employer and decided to stay where he was.

As details of the contract are worked out by the county attorney, the job will be officially offered to Fernandez.

"We appreciate the fact that he's willing to come step in for us for now," Chesney said. "So I think we have a deal in place. We just have to get the paperwork finalized."

