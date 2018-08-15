Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Nueces County Commissioners were split down party lines Wednesday as they voted to increase property taxes by adding one-and-a-half cents to the existing rate.

The increase for homeowners would be less than $10 a year on a $100,000 home.

While the County is trying to raise its general fund after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, commissioners said the court has to be prepared in case of another emergency. According to Judge Loyd Neal, there is no way around it as the County continues to recover from the storm.

"I think now this is a modest increase. Nobody likes to raise taxes, but we have some expenses we have to meet," Neal said. "Plus, we have to leave a fund balance for emergencies, and it's gotten very low."

The County isn't alone when it comes to its consideration to raise taxes, with the City of Corpus Christi already proposing a two-cent tax increase for street repairs.

The County will continue to hold several public hearings before taking a vote on the proposed budget on Aug. 27.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII