Nueces County Constable Precinct Five announces the passing of retired Deputy Pete Hinojosa

Hinojosa served the Nueces County Sheriff's Office for decades before transferring to the Nueces County Constable Precinct Five office where he retired in 2018.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A longtime protector of the law in Nueces County passed away yesterday. In a post, Nueces County Constable Precinct Five announced the passing of retired Deputy Pete Hinojosa.

Hinojosa served the Nueces County Sheriff's Office for decades before transferring to the Nueces County Constable Precinct Five office where he retired in 2018.

Constable Oscar Mendoza and his deputies shared their condolences and wrote "We thank you for your service to your community and the laughs you shared with your fellow deputies."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.