Nueces County constable to stand trial on witness tampering charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A retired Nueces County constable accused of witness tampering is headed to trial.

Investigators said Sherwood allegedly accepted a bribe from a witness in an assault case to have the complaint dismissed. Sherwood was indicted by a grand jury last year on charges filed in 2018.

He retired as constable last February.

Witness tampering is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

