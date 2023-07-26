Nueces County constable to stand trial on witness tampering charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A retired Nueces County constable accused of witness tampering is headed to trial.
Precinct 4 Constable Robert Sherwood will face a judge this November.
Investigators said Sherwood allegedly accepted a bribe from a witness in an assault case to have the complaint dismissed. Sherwood was indicted by a grand jury last year on charges filed in 2018.
He retired as constable last February.
Witness tampering is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
