CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County is taking one more step in its battle against the area's opioid epidemic by filing a lawsuit against a pharmaceutical giant.

County Judge Barbara Canales says the lawsuit is all part of the new opioid task force's plan to prevent the abuse of opioids in Nueces County.

"We've been able to put tobacco dollars to good work in this County. I expect with our opioid task force, our behavioral health assessment plan that's being conducted. We're going to be able to do great work for citizens that have been dearly affected once we get these dollars in our County," Canales said.

Canales pointed out that Purdue Pharma has declared bankruptcy.

Canales expects to receive more information at the next two County Commissioner Court meetings from attorneys on how the County should proceed in light of the bankruptcy.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: