CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said the 11 first responders that have been in quarantine for the last couple of weeks should be back on the job tomorrow. This includes two firefighters, four police officers and seven staff members at the city detention center.

Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez took time today to take some questions.

Can someone test negative and later positive on a viral test for COVID-19?

"The answer is very possible," Rodriguez said. "You may test negative early in your infection and then test positive later during the incubation period. You could also be exposed to COVID-19 after the negative test and get infected, then even if you test negative you should take all necessary precautions to reduce your risk of exposure."

Those briefings have changed from once per day to twice a week. Each Wednesday we will hear from city-county leaders and on Friday the Coronavirus Task Force from Texas A&M Corpus Christi will present their latest research data.

