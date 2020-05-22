NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced they will be limiting their COVID-19 press conferences to only twice a week.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said the city will continue to update the Nueces County case numbers daily, but will only gather on Wednesday and Friday for their live-streamed briefings. Fridays will be reserved for the Texas A&M Coronavirus Task Force research teams to update COVID-19 predictions.

Zanoni warns just because they are limiting press conferences that doesn't mean people shouldn't take social distancing or the virus seriously.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez said COVID-19 testing has been conducted at 11 local nursing homes and all nursing homes for the area are to be tested by Thursday.

She said by the first week of June they will increase their testing ability by 275 additional tests a day.

TAMU-CC Task Force said their latest models show that even though cases have come down from the recent outbreaks at South Texas Beef and the halfway homes, the coronavirus cases in the Coastal Bend are still rising.

