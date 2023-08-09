Nueces County could be $30 million over budget

"There's no way that we will not be in the hole," said First Asst. Nueces County auditor Lisa Davis. "That is a given."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County is about $30 million over budget as of Wednesday.

"There's no way that we will not be in the hole," said First Asst. Nueces County auditor Lisa Davis. "That is a given."

Davis gave her assessment after Pct. 4 commissioner Brent Chesney pressed her for an estimation of the county's debt during Wednesday's regularly-scheduled Nueces County Commissioner's Court meeting.

"We're getting real close to when we have to start making votes," he said. "So, I need you to tell me today at some point during this presentation, are we in the hole or not?"

County officials have been reviewing the budget and holding workshops, drawing up potential versions of operating plans. Each version left the county short anywhere from $20 million-$25 million.

"This court needs to hear that number, the public needs to hear that number," Chesney said. "This is not $1 million to $7 million. This is potentially $20 million to $25 million as we sit here today. That's a lot. I don't know where to find $25 million in cuts."

Davis emphasized numerous times during her presentation that the numbers she presented are fluid, but stated that the county is currently in financial trouble.

"Nueces County is going to be in the hole," she said. "There's no way around that."

She continued to explain that not all the money that is budgeted for certain expenses is spent, so while it estimates the county will need, for example, $9 million to run a certain department, once everyone is actually paid in that department, it may turn out that it will only cost $7 million to run it.

Taxes on refineries reason for huge hole, county says

Chesney said the ongoing battle between the Nueces County Appraisal District, and Valero and Flint Hills over back payment is, in part, why the county is still in financial limbo.

A chunk of Nueces County's funding comes from tax money collected from refineries, so when those groups protest their appraisal values, it delays the county getting money for its annual operating budget.

"We're in August," he said. "We're normally way further along than we are, not at your fault, again -- pointing right back at the appraisal district and how this whole thing's been handled -- and not just picking on the appraisal district only. But, we're here now."

Flint Hills has now reached an agreement to pay some of what it owes. Chesney said he believed Valero was in discussions with the appraisal district Wednesday to remedy its situation.