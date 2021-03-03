Nueces County could receive millions of dollars if the $1.9 trillion relief bill is passed

As the 1.9 trillion-dollar stimulus plan is about to be debated in the senate many taxpayers and local governments are anxious for those dollars to be sent out soon.

Since the pandemic began Nueces County has been having to cover most of the costs associated with fighting the virus. That total is now at $25 million.

The federal government has only reimbursed the county to the tune of about $2 million according to Judge Barbara Canales. That's why she's anxious for the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan to get signed into law so that direct federal financial relief would be headed our way.



“We would receive around $71 million here in Nueces County and what we would use it for are all the good response programs that we currently have going on,” said Judge Canales.



Some of the biggest expenses that the county and city have incurred is because of the COVID-19 testing that's had to be done as well as the vaccination clinic's which have been setup to try and get everyone inoculated.



“Since the beginning of the pandemic the COVID-19 experience has had a devastating impact locally,” said Congressman Filemon Vela.



Congressman Vela has been working closely with the White House and his fellow congressmen to get financial relief to taxpayers and local governments.

While Nueces County is set to receive $71 million in stimulus dollars the City of Corpus Christi is also looking at collecting around $68 million.

"In general it's a little bit more complicated than this in general the $350 billion in stimulus funding for state and local communities is based on population,” said Congressman Vela.

But the $1.9 trillion question is when will the stimulus be passed? The congressman believes that the Senate will begin debating the bill on Wednesday. He expects that sometime next week that version will be back before the House to vote on.

