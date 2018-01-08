CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Nueces County Courthouse closed for the day Wednesday afternoon due to a power outage affecting downtown Corpus Christi and surrounding areas.

Judge Missy Medary said when the lights went out her staff had to use flashlights until the decision was made to close down the courthouse.

According to the American Electric Power Texas outage map, about 380 customers in the downtown area lost power Wednesday afternoon.

Other areas that were affected include the area of Old Robstown and Airport roads, where about 150 customers lost power; and the area near Horne Road and the Crosstown Expressway, where more than 250 customers lost power.

