Nueces County Courthouse hearings move back to virtual format following concerns over Omicron

Administrative District Judge David Stith said the changes will last for at least the next two weeks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Courthouse will soon be moving back to Zoom hearings.

According to local Administrative District Judge David Stith the changes will be made in light of the threat of the fast spreading Omicron variant.

"What I have done is I've talked to the County Judge as I just mentioned and so she is going to have to ramp up rapid testing," Stith said. "So, that we will be able to have it in the actual courthouse if somebody's feeling sick or those issues were going to have them rapid tested right there. We're also going to go back to monitoring people when they come in to the courthouse and have their temperature checked."

Stith said that the changes will last for at least the next two weeks. He urges individuals who have jury duty that are feeling sick to call in to the County before showing up.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.