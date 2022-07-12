Nueces County creates new job position to prevent illegal game room activity

Nueces County leaders created a game room administration position in an effort to crack down on illegal game room activity.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioners are moving forward with making sure local game rooms are kept in check to prevent illegal cash payouts and other criminal activity.

Wednesday, county leaders officially created a game room administration position. Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney told 3NEWS the human resources director for the county has been reassigned to the job and will oversee the permitting process for game rooms.

That person will work under the Nueces County Sheriff.

"Able to freeze a couple of positions that he had internally to make way for this position, that was great stuff, because there is no additional financial impact," he said. "But we were able to create a position for the long haul because we have to have someone in there to do all the paperwork administrative stuff."

Chesney told 3NEWS that game rooms will be required to get a permit renewed every year.

