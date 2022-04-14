Nueces County DA files motion to have John Henry Ramirez's execution withdrawn

In the motion, Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez called the death penalty "unethical" and it should not be imposed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was on Monday 3News reported that convicted capital murderer, John Henry Ramirez, had his execution date set.

Judge Bobby Galvan ordered that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice execute Ramirez on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Thursday, district attorney Mark Gonzalez filed a motion to have Ramirez's execution withdrawn. In the motion, Gonzalez called the death penalty "unethical" and that it should not be imposed.

Gonzales said his first assistant moved for an execution date to be set and it was done so without him being consulted first. There has been no word on when and if the judge will act on the motion.

