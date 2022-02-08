Nueces County DA responds to prosecutor shortage

The Nueces County DA's Office is trying to hire 12 prosecutors in its office but isn't finding any takers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, the board of judges met with District Attorney Mark Gonzalez to discuss the office's lack of prosecutors.



This as much of the state and county are also dealing with the same staffing issues. But even against these odds, the DA said they are compliant with the state criminal justice information services standards which impacts area funding from the federal government.

"We have to do CJS a lot of people don't know what that is if you get a case," Gonzalez said. "If you get 100 cases you have to resolve 90 of them by a certain time, and if we don't do it we lose all sorts of funding for parks, roadways all the government loses all sort of funding."

That number here in Nueces County is at 90 percent. The DA's Office is still trying to fill those prosecutor slots.

