Nueces County DA says he will not prosecute abortion cases after overturning of Roe v. Wade

"We feel that we just shouldn't be involved in a woman's decision between her and her healthcare provider," District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez is one of just a handful on district attorneys in the state who recently said they would not prosecute any kind of abortion cases.

Gonzalez stood by that statement Friday after news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade came out.

"We will not be prosecuting cases where someone saw any kind of medical assistance regarding any type of pregnancy," Gonzalez said. "Whether it's an abortion or anything in between. We feel that we just shouldn't be involved in a woman's decision between her and her healthcare provider."

While Gonzalez said he won't prosecute those cases in Nueces County, 3News asked whether the State could come in with a special prosecutor and go after doctors, patients or those who help with an abortion.

"Each individual district attorney has to allow or welcome the Attorney General to come in and prosecute a case right? They have to ask them to take a case and then the Attorney General has to agree to do that," Gonzalez said. "So I will not be asking them to assist in these types of cases, and therefore they won't be able to do so."

Gonzalez added that he believes the Supreme Court's decision is just the tip of the iceberg. He said gay rights and even interracial marriage could be challenged in the near future.

