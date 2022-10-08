Nueces County DA calls on court judge to recuse herself from all criminal cases

Klein was accused of listening in on secret jury deliberations for one of her murder trials.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS have learned Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez has requested the recusal of honorable Judge Inna Klein from the 214th District from all criminal cases.

This comes after Judge Sid Harle found existing conflict between Klein and the DA's Office.

In an official statement Gonzalez said the following:

As a result, the Nueces County District Attorney's Office requests that Judge Klein recuse herself in any manner, wherein the Nueces County District Attorney's Office is a part and or a party representative.

The fallout, after Klein was accused of listening in on secret jury deliberations for one of her murder trials. That could mean Nueces County would have to bring in visiting judges to hear its cases, at a cost to taxpayers that could reach into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In November of last year during the murder trial of Derek Parra, the Nueces County District Attorney's Office contacted the State Bar of Texas' Ethics Division and Judicial Commission about claims that Klein, along with prosecutors and the defense, viewed a broadcast of jurors deliberating in the courtroom.

During that time, jurors were ordered to deliberate in the courtroom because of COVID-19 concerns.

3NEWS reached out to Klein for comment, so far she's yet to respond.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.