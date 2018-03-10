NUECES COUNTY (Kiii News) — The Nueces County District Attorney's Office is asking for the public's help to track down three witnessed to a murder case that happened back in October 2017.

The DA's office took to Facebook to post photos of the missing witnesses connected to murder case of 47-year old Stephanie Montez. They are looking for Nathalie Ivette Delfi-Casiano, Anita Kay Southard and David Velez Rodriguez.

Montez, a transgender woman, was shot multiple times in the chest and stomach in late October of last year. Her body was found at a home near Robstown.

At least three people have been charged and indicted for the murder on Montez. Randy Dorsey, Cedric Green and Chloe Huehlefeld have all plead not guilty to murder and engaging in organized criminal activity.

According to court documents, their trial is expected to begin on October 16, 2018 in the 117th District Court.

The DA's office is asking anyone with information on the three witnesses to contact Chief Investigator, Monica Lewis at 361-960-6419 or First Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning at 361-888-0324.

