CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of volunteers showed up at the Coastal Bend Food Bank Friday afternoon to help prepare boxes of food that will be given to children during the weekends.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank partnered with the Nueces County District Attorney's Office to help pack weekend backpacks as part of a volunteering program. Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez, First Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning, and their staff gave up their lunch break to assist in the Food Bank's Taking Action volunteer program.

Together they packed over 700 backpacks that will be distributed to the Food Bank's 11-county service area right here in the Coastal Bend.

The event was part of Hunger Action Month when many leaders around the nation participate and take action against the hunger crisis many children face. For more information on how you can be proactive in your community Food Bank, visit www.coastalbendfoodbank.org.

