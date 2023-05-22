x
Nueces County deputies have a wild 'tail' to tell after wrestling an alligator

The incident happened at FM 624 and FM 666 over the weekend.
Credit: Courtesy: Nueces County Sheriff's Office

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff’s Deputies went alligator wrestling this weekend.

Deputies were called out when the alligator was discovered in the parking lot of the Times Market on the corner of FM 624 and FM 666.

The 6-ft. alligator was trying to hide under a vehicle when deputies called Texas Game Wardens and Nueces County Animal Control for back up.

The animal was captured and returned to its natural habitat in the Nueces River.

