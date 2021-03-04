Nueces County District Attorney’s Criminal Interdiction Unit: 5 major drug busts in March

The supervisor of the unit Mike Tamez believes he and his fellow agents are only finding perhaps as much as 5% of the illegal contraband moving up and down the highway.

Tamez says that just in the month of March his unit has had five major busts along Highway 77.



“Five cases in March associated with cartel, five and that's unusual in this area to get five,” said Tamez.



There are now 12 members of this interdiction unit and Tamez says the cartels are going to be flooding highway 77 with drug smugglers this holiday weekend and there's little he and his unit can do about it even if he had 9 times the number of agents.