CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County District Attorney's Office is speaking out Thursday night about the case of death row inmate Rodney Reed.

The District Attorney's Office sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott asking the governor to stay his execution.

51-year-old Rodney Reed was convicted back in 1998 for the rape and murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stites of Bastrop, TX. Reed was sentenced to death.

Nueces County District Attorney is one of several supporters across the country sending letters to Abbott asking to postpone Reed's scheduled lethal injection. Other supporters include celebrities like Kim Kardashian West.

Reed is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Nov. 20.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: