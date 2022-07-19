Nueces County District Attorney's Office is short 12 prosecutors, judges want to know why

District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said prosecutors in his office start at $63,000 a year -- but that may not be enough.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Concerns regarding 12 vacancies at the Nueces County District Attorney's Office were brought to the table Tuesday at a meeting between several judges at the County Courthouse.

It was standing room only as the Board of Judges met, many of whom expressed their concern over the vacancies. They wanted to see what could be done or should be done to get some of those positions filled.

District Judges such as Carlos Valdez and Missy Medary were there. Nueces County Sheriff John Hooper and County Judge Barbara Canales were also there for the discussion.

"I’ve been here for 25 years and I started as an assistant DA under you (Carlos Valdez), and I have never seen it like it is the way it is now," Medary said. "For you that have longevity, who’ve been on the bench, I don’t think you’ve ever seen it like this.”

The amount of pay offered for the positions was discussed as a potential reason for the difficulty in filling the vacant spots. Some at the discussion said the County had always been a proving ground for young attorneys and wondered why that has changed.

Many also wondered why District Attorney Mark Gonzalez himself did not show up to the meeting. He instead sent a representative from his office.

3NEWS reached out to Gonzalez by phone. He has this to say about the problem:

"Currently our office is about 12 attorneys understaffed and it’s nothing that other offices throughout the State of Texas and throughout the nation aren't actually experiencing," Gonzalez said. "We just currently can’t compete with the private sector and even other counties. We’ve lost many attorneys due to the fact that they’re getting paid $20-$30,000 more with a lower caseload.”

According to Gonzalez, the starting pay for a prosecutor at his office is $63,000. When it comes to their caseload, he says his office is currently keeping up.

Gonzalez said he expects to have a meeting with the Board of Judges in the next few weeks over the issue.

Meanwhile, County Judge Barbara Canales told 3NEWS, that the County has raised the pay for prosecutors by 20-percent in the last year, and is looking at raising it again.

