CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's estimated that Domestic Violence Hotlines receive nearly 15 reports every minute.

With an increasing amount of domestic abuse in the nation, local officials have implemented a new tool to help victims.

Recently, Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez and First Assistant D.A. Matt Manning purchased licensing for the phone app, 'VictimsVoice.' The inconspicuous app allows the user to document abuse or violence as it's happening. Then there is a way on the app to make sure he or she is safe. Additionally, what's reported in the app, can be used as admissible evidence in court.

"I think the more evidence that's presented, it's better for the jury and the court and probably for everybody," said 214th District Court Judge Inna Klein.

Klein sees a majority of domestic abuse cases in the county, and she said in general, legal and admissible evidence is vital in court.

"It's important to know as much as possible, so whether it's the court or the jury, the story matters," she said.

Thanks to Gonzalez and Manning, 200 people in the Coastal Bend can go to their office and get the license to download the app for free. Manning said they're starting with 200 licenses to see the initial impact of the app.

"The future is showing that technology is the crucial part of criminal investigations and everyday life," Gonzalez said.

Both men hope to buy more licenses, but for now, they're calling upon the community and organizations to buy licenses so that others can download the app.

"We're encouraging that they also put money aside and allow this resource to be made available to victims," Manning said.

The D.A.'s Office purchased each license for $25, which totaled to $5,000; Gonzalez said they used drug forfeiture money to pay for it.

Manning and Gonzalez said the inventor is an abuse victim herself. The founder has gone through many processes to make sure anything recorded on the phone can be used as evidence.

"They have vetted this with prosecutors in various locations including New Jersey where they're housed, and they have really thought about every aspect to make this legally admissible," Manning said.

The office hopes to make the licenses available in the next couple of weeks. You can also purchase licenses to download on the VictimsVoice website.

