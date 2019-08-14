CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez announced that he will be adding a new part-time position to his staff whose sole job will be to help make sure crime victims receive the compensation they deserve.

The restitution analyst position was created through a grant awarded by the Attorney General's Office. The overall goal is to better serve victims and citizens either by adding a new position to help with restitution or by finding alternative funding for the District Attorney's Office, something that will ultimately save taxpayers money.

Sharra Rodriguez said when it comes to crime victims' compensation, most people don't even know they qualify.

"It covers funeral benefits, counseling services, medical bills, child care assistance, lost wages, travel reimbursement," Rodriguez said. "So many benefits to that program."

The program is offered by the state and aims to help victims of crime with their financial burden, but the paperwork is not often easy to decipher.

"So when you are looking at this paperwork you are frustrated, emotional, got a lot of things on your mind," Rodriguez said. "Easy to throw it out the window and say it's not worth it."

Rodriguez is one of only two victim's advocates who help people get through the court process. She said the newly created restitution position will allow her to focus on her current workload and make sure crime victims have one more person in their corner.

"By getting this person in here, I know the victim is going to get everything they need now more than ever because we are getting additional people into this office," Rodriguez said.

"Right now it's a burden on the prosecutors to find out about restitution," Second Assistant D.A. Kathy Mills said. "We have 42 attorneys in this office. It's hard to train them on everything they need to know."

Mills aided in the application process for the grant and said this is the first restitution analyst position they are aware of in the state -- a brainchild of their office.

"Not a primary function of the office, but that is a big part of seeking justice is getting that financial reimbursement for the victim, whether it's coming from the Attorney General's Office or the defendant directly," Mills said.

Mills is calling it a way to do more than they are required.

"We already know that money is there for the victims," Mills said. "It's our job to get it for them. This person will be that person who can assist completing the applications, doing the appeal process, and helping the victim assistance."

"One of the things we've tried to do is be creative in finding every piece of funding out there," District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said. "Through the work of our office, them looking, we found this grant, applied a week within deadline and we got it."

