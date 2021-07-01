Nueces County donates $5K to Je'Sani Smith Foundation for beach safety, rip current awareness

The Foundation is named after Je'Sani Smith, a high school senior who died after being swept away by a rip current at a Nueces County beach.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County donated $5,000 to the Je'Sani Smith Foundation to promote beach safety and rip current awareness.

The Foundation is named after Je'Sani Smith, a high school senior who died after being swept away by a rip current at a Nueces County beach. The Je’Sani Smith Foundation works to provide beach safety and rip current education to make sure that no family experiences a similar loss.

In 2020, there were seven deaths that occurred on Texas beaches due to rip currents or high surf, three of which happened in Nueces County. Rip currents are a daily occurrence at Nueces County beaches, especially near structures like piers and jetties.

“The Je’Sani Smith Foundation has done great things in helping me and Nueces County increase riptide awareness and beach safety,” said Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney. “It has been a great partnership and I am happy to continue my unwavering support for their efforts”.

Kiwana Denson, Founder and President of the Je’Sani Smith Foundation, was presented with the donation today at Padre Balli Park.

Denson said she recognized the impact that this donation will have on the Foundation’s efforts.

"Increasing awareness of natural conditions that pose an imminent danger and risk at our beaches, such as rip currents, is a crucial component to protect public health and improve safety,” she stated. “The Commissioner's contribution is significant to accomplish this life-long mission."

