Nueces County Economic Development Commission welcomes its newest member

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Corpus Christi Port Commissioner Wayne Squires has been named as the 13th member of the Nueces County Economic Development Commission.

3News spoke with Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales about the commission working to bring a new airline to town.

Mr. Squires resigned from the Port Commission several years ago after it was discovered he hadn’t graduated from college as he claimed.



Cindy Barrera is the chairman of the NCEDC and on Tuesday, at the organization’s monthly meeting, she introduced the newest member.



Canales said she put Squires on the board because of his vast experience. She pointed to his past appointment as a port commissioner. She also mentioned he ran an oil company for many years. Plus, his successful fundraising efforts on behalf of the Texas State Aquarium and the Del Mar College Foundation.

"I know he wants to serve and that’s really I guess, I guess if there is such a thing as penance, shouldn’t we serve to do so everybody I think that’s a great thing for everyone to learn and I know he’s going to be a good resource for the rest of the commission," Canales said.



The penance that the County Judge speaks about is in reference to when Squires decided to resign in 2019 from his Port Commissioner position. That after it was revealed he hadn’t actually graduated from Penn State University as he had claimed. Squires has offered no public apology for what he did.

"That’s for Mr. Squires to deal with as he wants to on his own personal terms right with the public? But, yes I had a great long talk with him and a great conversation and he comes with to me with great experience," Canales said.



One of the big projects that Squires and the rest of the NCEDC is working on involves bringing a regional airline carrier from the Midwest. It would offer flights out of the International Airport. It’s supposed to be that company’s first venture into Texas and could include flights from Corpus Christi to Midland.

"Currently, they are working on an opportunity for a small airline from Midland Texas to maybe come and do a route between Corpus Christi and Midland," Canales said.



The airline has not given the NCEDC any timeline on when it will make a decision. The judge is hoping that will happen soon and be part of her goal to create 1,000 new jobs throughout the county over the next year.

