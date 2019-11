CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Fire Department, Nueces County EDS #2, needs some help getting ready for their annual Christmas parade.

According to Fire Cheif Dale Scott, they need $9,000 goodie bags filled, and they need some help.

Starting Monday at 9 a.m., volunteers are asked to stop by the fire station to help get each bag ready.

The parade takes place every night starting Sunday, Dec. 8.

