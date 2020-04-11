Election Day: Winners of Nueces County races

District Attorney Mark Gonzales wins reelection, Sheriff J.C. Hooper wins race.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Election Day results in the Coastal Bend are in and several familiar faces will stay in their positions.

Nueces County District Attorney Incumbent Mark Gonzalez won reelection against Jon West, 51 percent to 49 percent.

J.C. Hooper will continue his position as Nueces County Sheriff after receiving more votes than David Torres, 53 percent to 47 percent.

John Marez will continue as County Commissioner Precinct 3 after winning his race 62 percent to 38 percent.

County Commissioner Precinct 1 went to Robert Hernandez over Bill Kelly, 86 percent to 14 percent.

Constable Precinct 1 went to Robert Cisneros over James Robertson, 57 percent to 43 percent.

Constable Precinct 2 will be held by Jason McCahan over Dwayne Sada, 54 percent to 46 percent.

The Constable Precinct 5 race was won by Oscar Mendoza over Incumbent Frank Flores III in a close race-- 51 percent to 49 percent.

The new county attorney will be Jenny Dorsey over Rene C. Flores, 51 percent and 49 percent.