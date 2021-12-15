Nueces County employees set to receive premium pay, following Commissioner Court vote

The first bonus checks will be sent to law-enforcement officers and will be a premium pay of 20-percent.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County employees got an early Christmas present this Wednesday as Commissioner's Court voted to give them premium pay.

Some of those workers will be getting the extra pay in a week. The first bonus checks will be sent to law-enforcement officers and will be a premium pay of 20-percent.

That amount will then be paid to those officers every quarter thereafter.

The rest of the County employees will get a 10-percent quarterly premium pay beginning in January. That money is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

