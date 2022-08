Residents are advised to stay clear of the area until fire crews have contained the structure fire.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews are currently responding to a large structure fire in the area of 700 Webb Street.

According to a social media post from ESD #2, numerous EMS vehicles are in the area.

