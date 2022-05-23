Nueces County ESD #2 responds to vehicle turnover on JFK Causeway, drivers to expect delays

Motorists traveling westbound toward the Flour Bluff area can expect delays in the area as crews work to clear the vehicle off the bridge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Motorists who use the JFK Causeway can expect delays as first responders address a vehicle turnover on the bridge.

According to a Facebook post from Nueces County ESD #2, crews are currently working to clear up the area.

Motorists traveling westbound toward the Flour Bluff area can expect delays in the area as crews work to clear the vehicle off the bridge.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.