Nueces County ESD #2 responds to vehicle turnover on JFK Causeway, drivers to expect delays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Motorists who use the JFK Causeway can expect delays as first responders address a vehicle turnover on the bridge.
According to a Facebook post from Nueces County ESD #2, crews are currently working to clear up the area.
Motorists traveling westbound toward the Flour Bluff area can expect delays in the area as crews work to clear the vehicle off the bridge.
