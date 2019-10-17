CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 Fire Chief believes that There could be a dangerous battle being waged in Flour Bluff among homeless people.

Dale Scott thinks the homeless people may be burning each other's camps, which led to a fire on Holly Road.

"Sometimes, the homeless will burn each other out to take over that little territory, or they get mad at each other. Try to run them off several years ago. We went through a similar incident where a lot of homeless were setting each other's camps on fire. There's a past history, so it looks like it might be repeating itself in that area," Scott said.

Firefighters were along Holly Road in Flour Bluff on Wednesday, trying to get a brush fire from jumping the road and heading to nearby homes.

"There's no power lines, roads, so somebody had to be on foot out there, and it had to be pretty much intentionally set," Scott said.

Wednesday's battle followed another fire that broke out on Saturday night.

"We went out there, and there were three tents on fire, presumably homeless people, and as we arrived, homeless people were leaving the area," Scott said.

Scott went back to the scene, and it wasn't hard to tell that people were indeed living in the brush along Holly Road.

"You can see the mattresses they've pulled out here and the chairs they've pulled out around here you know to make their camp," Scott said.

According to Scott, he is looking for help in trying to stop what appears to be the homeless burning each other out of the camps they have set up out here.

"We are in contact with the Corpus Christi fire department fire marshal. We're trying to work together to see if we can get a stop or handle on this before someone gets hurt," Scott said.

Scott hopes to get the Corpus Christi Police Department involved to try and find those responsible. Scott wants to put an end to the arson fires in the area that borders the Oso and the Shoreline Oaks Subdivision.

