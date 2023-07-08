Nueces County ESD 2 working passenger vehicle fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Emergency District 2 is busy putting out a fire after a vehicle caught in flames.
It is happening near the Snappy Foods on Waldron Road and SPID. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Check back with 3NEWS for more updates when they become available.
