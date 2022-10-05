Nueces County faces lawsuit over allegations of mishandled autopsy, falsified cause of death

According to the lawsuit, Nueces County is responsible for negligence and gross negligence allegedly committed by the Medical Examiner's Office.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The law firm of the Gowan and Elizondo filed a notice of claim against Nueces County stating that the Medical Examiner mishandled an autopsy.

The law firm filed the claim on behalf of Tamara Gonzalez. Her son, Joseph Gonzalez, went missing June 11, 2020. His body was discovered just five days later.

According to Gonzalez's family, the Medical Examiner's Office was negligent in how it handled her son's body during the autopsy. They also said the person who handled the body was not licensed by the State of Texas.

The family believes the official cause of death was falsified, according to the lawsuit.

Gowan and Elizondo said there are grounds for intentional infliction of mental anguish and suffering sustained by Tamara Gonzalez.

According to the lawsuit, Nueces County is responsible for negligence and gross negligence allegedly committed by the Medical Examiner's Office.

