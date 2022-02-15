Nueces County Fire Marshal asks residents to refrain from any outdoor burning due to elevated fire risk

The request from Nueces County Fire Marshal Jose Olivarez comes on the heels of a busy couple of weeks for area fire crews responding to brush fires.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With increasing winds and dry weather, officials with Nueces County are encouraging residents to stop burning brush and trash.

The plea comes ahead of an expected increased fire weather risk.

Jim Wells and Refugio are the latest counties across the region to issue burn bans, but Nueces County has not issued one.

The conditions are just right for elevated fire danger, but according to Nueces County Fire Marshal Jose Olivarez, there are several factors that go into issuing a local burn ban.

"With low humidity and the lack of rain we had, it creates the perfect storm for fires running away from us," Olivarez said.

With area fire crews being busy with brush fires, Olivarez has alerted Nueces County Commissioners ahead of the elevated fire risks expected to be sticking around.

"Probably around 12-15 fires we had," Olivarez said.

One reason Nueces County has not followed the course of other counties with enacting a burn ban is due to timing.

"Had it happened a week prior, we had a county commissioners meeting Monday," Olivarez said. "I would have asked for the burn ban right there and then."

He adds that county commissioners are in charge for implementing the ban. However, the soonest a decision can be made is Feb. 23, which is the date of the next commissioners court meeting.

Olivarez asks that the public do their part in making sure that the Coastal Bend remains safe from active brush fires.

"That is why I'm reaching out to you guys and the public to help us out there to please don't burn," Olivarez said.

