CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 is asking the community to vote "Yes" for a penny-and-a-half tax increase that would generate about $300,000 to help replace protective gear for firefighters.

Early voting began Monday.

"Not been able to get some grants that we've been applying for for the last two years to replace this stuff, so we're going to need some help," Nueces County ESD #2 Chief Dale Scott said.

Scott said cancer, especially throat cancer, is caused by a lot of smoke exposure. If the tax increase is passed, he said the new equipment can help keep firefighters safe while battling fires.

