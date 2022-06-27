Nueces County fireworks stands cope with aerial firework ban ahead of Fourth of July

A violation of this county ordinance is a Class C misdemeanor that can cost you up to $500.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You may be ready to celebrate this Fourth of July weekend with a bang, but before you stock up on fireworks, remember that Nueces County is just one many that remains under a burn ban.

Part of that ban prohibits the use of restricted aerial fireworks.

According to the Nueces County Commissioners Court, restricted fireworks include "sticks, missiles and fins."

"Those tend to be the ones that get out of hand in high wind, which we have had in the spring and into the summer," said Tyler Thorsen, Office Administrator for the Nueces County Commissioner's Court. "That’s what they are concerned with because those are the ones that tend to start the fires."

According to Thorsen, Commissioners called for a burn ban on June 8 that way it would be in place through the Fourth of July weekend.

"A lot of folks are wondering, 'Hey, why can the County or City do this and I can't?'" Thorsen said. "They have permits. They do things in advance to keep things from happening, rather than the average person who doesn’t have fire trucks on hand."

Burn bans aren’t good for business when it comes to firework stands who have been struggling the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Already facing supply shortages and higher shipping costs, Kimberlee Rudolph of Mr. Roys Hi-Tech Fireworks in Callalen said they went ahead and pulled the restricted fireworks off the shelves for now.

"I think once the weekend kind of hits and people realize it’s not a ban on all fireworks, we will have more of a turnout," Rudolph said. "Especially when they find out we have kid packs, sparklers, ground stuff, the snakes, snappers, things like that. We do have other varieties. Not just roman candles and things like that."

The order will expire once it's determined that Nueces County is no longer under severe drought conditions. Until then, aerial fireworks remain banned in Nueces County. A violation of this county ordinance is a Class C misdemeanor that can cost you up to $500.

